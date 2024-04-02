Trailer for Lady Gaga's new movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux' coming April 9

By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga has temporarily switched from teasing her new music to teasing her new movie.

On Instagram, she's given us a look at the first poster for Joker: Folie à Deux, the movie sequel that will focus on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker aka Arthur Fleck and his partner in crime, Gaga's Harley Quinn. The tagline on the poster is, "The world is a stage."

The post also includes the news that the first trailer is coming on April 9. In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, the only two who are depicted on the poster, the cast includes Catherine KeenerBrendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz.

Variety previously reported that Folie à Deux will be a "jukebox musical," incorporating 15 "very well-known" songs, including "That's Entertainment" from the 1953 musical The Bandwagon. Even if original songs are added, it's not known who would write or sing them.

As previously reported, the budget for the sequel is close to $200 million, which includes Gaga's $12 million salary. The original movie cost $60 million, grossed over $1 billion worldwide and nabbed 11 Oscar nominations.

The movie hits theaters October 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

