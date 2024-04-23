Traffic Alert For Tampa

Traffic will be a challenge in Tampa today with a presidential visit. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus in Tampa. Invitations send out ask attendees to be there no later than 2 pm. Expect roads in the area to be briefly closed for the motorcade before and after the event.

It’s game two for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunrise tonight against the Florida Panthers. The Bolts are down with a Sunday afternoon loss, and will return to Amalie Arena for game three Thursday at 7 pm. There’s a watch party tonight at Midtown in Tampa, kicking off at 6:30 pm.

Tampa City Council approved a plan that will allow developers to recreate Westshore Plaza and turn it into a “mixed-use” space that will include retail, housing, medical and entertainment areas among others. Residents in the area do have concerns over increased traffic. For now though, there’s no construction timeline.

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay they just had their first Conservation Weekend, and a very special event with Bornean Orangutan mom Luna finally being reunited with her new baby. The species is critically endangered and the birth was by C-section. Ann Kelly has the story in What’s Good in Tampa Bay.

If you bought basil at Trader Joe’s it’s under recall in Florida for the 2.5-ounce clamshell-style plastic containers. 29 states are affected by the recall, and you can take it back to the store for a full refund. If you need to know more call Trader Joe’s at (626) 599-3817 or email customer service here.

At ZooTampa, the news was sad for fans of Juliet, who was believed to be the oldest manatee in captivity. Juliet passed away over the weekend at the age of 65.

