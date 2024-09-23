Time To Prepare

Now is the time to check your severe weather preparations. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast is keeping an eye on a system that is now Invest 97L but should become our next named storm soon, which would be Helene. The Dove Hurricane Guide has what you need to know and prepare and stay safe. There is still a river flood warning for areas of Pasco County.

Dove Daily Update Tracking Invest 97L; expected to become Helene

The Bucs were favored over Denver on Sunday, but instead went down 26-7 at Raymond James Stadium. Coach Todd Bowles said they were just outplayed. The next game is back at Raymond James Sunday against the Eagles with former Buc QB Tom Brady in the broadcast booth.

Tampa’s water may smell and taste a little different. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process that began this week, and may last through Oct. 7th.

The environmental group Save The West Klosterman Preserve fell short of their initial fund raising efforts but received a reprieve to the end of the year to save the plot of land in Tarpon Springs. They still need some $260,000 to buy the land and save it from development. To donate and for more information, please check here.

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport takes the #2 spot for the Best Large Airport ranking this year, losing the top spot to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California by a mere two points. TPA has been #1 for the past two surveys from JD Power. See where other airports rank here.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group