Three New Named Storms

We now have tropical storms Emily, Franklin and Gert to track in the Dove Hurricane Guide. Franklin is getting stronger, so the National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the south coast of the Dominican Republic. For now, it is expected to turn away from Florida. Emily is located 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, but is expected to weaken and not threaten land. Tropical Storm Gert also popped up on the map and for now is nothing to worry about. For the latest on the tropics and to make sure you’re prepared please check in with us here.

On the other side of the U.S., now Tropical Storm Hilary is dropping tremendous amounts of rain as the system moves across southern California. It’s been 84 years since southern California has had to deal with a tropical storm. Hilary made landfall in Mexico, and as of this morning there are more than 9 million people under flash-flood watches and warnings.

Pets are no longer welcome in Publix, unless they are service animals. Signs are at the stores that also say emotional support animals are also barred. The sign reads in part “Under federal law, service animals are dogs or miniature horses trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities, non-service animals are not allowed in grocery stores by the FDA.”

There’s a detour you need to know about in St Pete. The San Martin Boulevard Bridge is closed, after a leaking main spilled some 10,000 gallons of sewage into Riviera Bay. The city will keep testing the water, and asks that you avoid the waterways around the area for now.

The Tampa Electric streetcar may not be free much longer. The state grant that covered operating expenses is about to run out and the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is actively searching for funding which could include a partnership with a private agency.

The company which owns Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the southeast, and that includes all stores in Florida. Once the sale and merger is finalized sometime next year, some stores will retain the Winn Dixie or Harveys name and some will be converted to Aldi’s.

