Taylor Swift's a new addition to 'Forbes' list of the world's billionaires

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

In October, Taylor Swift technically became a billionaire, and now her newfound status has been cemented with an appearance on Forbes' 2024 World's Billionaires List.

Forbes notes that there are currently 2,781 billionaires in the world -- 141 more than last year -- and they're richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in total. Taylor is a new addition to the list, ranking #2,545 with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Forbes notes that she's the only musician on the list to have reached a billion "solely based on her songs and performances." It estimates that her wealth includes more than $500 million from royalties and touring, and her music catalog is worth another $500 million. Beyond music, she also owns some $125 million in real estate.

The only other musicians on Forbes' list this year are Jay-Z and Rihanna. Jay ranks #1,330 with a net worth of $2.5 billion. But much of his fortune comes from his liquor business, which includes champagne and cognac brands, as well as shares in companies like Uber and a fine art collection.

Rihanna ranks #2,152 with a net worth of $1.4 billion, thanks to her Fenty Beauty empire and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

