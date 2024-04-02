Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce to face off against each other at the Webby Awards

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Social — There aren't many awards that both Taylor Swift and her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce could be nominated for, but the Webby Awards is one of 'em. In fact, they're nominated against each other in the same category.

They're both nominated in the category of Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features Taylor for her team-up with Vote.org for National Voter Registration Day, and Travis for his Cheesecake Factory-inspired outfit.

Travis is also nominated in a second category: Sports, Shows (Podcasts), for New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

The winners of the 28th Annual Webby Awards will be announced April 23 and the awards ceremony, hosted by Amber Ruffin, will take place May 13 in New York City. The winners' acceptance speeches, which are limited to five words each, will be viewable at @TheWebbyAwards on Instagram and TikTok.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

