Taylor Swift is teasing reveal of her '1989 (Taylor's Version)' "From the Vault" tracks

Now that we know when 1989 (Taylor's Version) is being released — October 27 — the next big info dump to look forward to from Taylor Swift is the revelation of the project's "From the Vault" tracks: the songs that didn't make the original album she's now reworked.

On her Instagram, she posted an animated graphic of a vault opening with letters flying out of it. "You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," she captioned the video, quoting a lyric from "Blank Space," one of the songs on 1989.

As for the emphasis on "search," fans who typed "Taylor Swift" into their Google search engines were rewarded with graphics of scrambled letters. When you unscramble them, they spell out different words, like "fifth album." There's also a box on the bottom with different hints, like "a game of cat and mouse," "smashing" and "My name is Taylor and I was born in..."

A graphic then pops up that allows you to pick a new puzzle, and it reveals that when the global searches reach 33 million, the "From the Vault" tracks will be revealed. At press time, the searches were in the neighborhood of 212,000.

