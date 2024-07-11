Tampa Traffic Alert

A big show at Raymond James Stadium tonight and tomorrow will create some traffic issues. Morgan Wallen is opening his tour in Tampa, with doors opening at 4:30 pm. There is very limited on-site parking and a few tickets available. Friday nights show will feature the Bud Light Backyard before the show at the corner of Himes and Ohio, right across from Gate B. It’s a 21+ event that begins at 2 pm.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast has an increasing chance for possibly strong storms today and into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on a system off the east coast of Florida that only has a small chance of development.

Colorado State University is out with their updated hurricane season forecast and it’s not great news. The number of predicted storms has increased with 25 named storms, which includes Alberto, Beryl and Chris, in addition to a total of 12 hurricanes, six of which are forecast to become major. Blame the warmer waters and the emergence of La Nina for much of it. Millions are still without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall yesterday along the Texas coast at Matagorda. Texas. You may still find plenty of flight delays and cancellations due to the storm, so call ahead or check with FlightAware for more information.

If you do enjoy hitting the beach or just getting outside, there’s still time to shop for those tax free during out Florida Summer. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

