Tampa Safety Concerns

By Ann Kelly

The Tampa Police Department will present their annual safety report to Tampa City Council today, just one day after the latest town hall to address community concerns on recent gun violence. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was at the town hall with a message of prevention, and not reaction after the fact.

Tropical outlook forecasts from the National Weather Service and 10 Tampa Bay Weather

The National Weather Service has started hurricane season off with their usual updates a little earlier. They started yesterday, and with a very active season predicted, make sure you have the Dove Hurricane Guide handy with updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Free sandbags from Pinellas County

Pinellas County is giving residents a chance to get ahead of the storms by offering free, prefilled sandbags The site is at the Pinellas County Household Hazardous Waster Facility on 109th Avenue North and will be open all year from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 7 am to 5 pm Saturdays. For more storm preps keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy.

The Tampa Bay Bucs released the new regular season schedule, with a home kickoff date against the Washington Commanders Sept 8th at Raymond James Stadium. The schedule also includes four prime-time appearances.



Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

