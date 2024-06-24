Tampa Riverwalk Expansion Costs Rise

The costs for the expansion of the Tampa Riverwalk have risen from an initial estimate of $30 million to a now City Council approved 56.8 million. Council will hold a final vote July 18 on the west Riverwalk plans for a six-mile pedestrian and bike path.

Dove Daily Update Proposed Tampa West Riverwalk expansion plans; photo City of Tampa

Hillsborough County has a confirmed case of Dengue Fever, which is spread by mosquitoes. It’s the first this year, but it’s 8th case in the state. You should watch for warning signs like dead birds, and report those to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Also watch for areas of standing water that can help spread mosquitoes.

Congratulations to Clearwater’s Bobby Finke who is headed back to the Olympics in Paris. He’ll defend his his 1500m free title, as well as compete in the 800m.

Mosquitoes

AAA is already out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm. Lower gas prices help, but tropical weather could change that.

If you have pet insurance through Nationwide, they’re starting to drop policies. The company blames rising costs like most insurance companies in Florida. The cancellations will be dropping some 100,000 polices through next summer.

As the clouds roll in A picture from Florida State Parks as the clouds of an approaching storm are seen from the beach of Anastasia State Park. (Florida State Parks)

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will keep the heat and humidity to start the week, along with 50% rain chances. The tropics are quiet for now, with updated information through the season in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group