Take A Free Ride

Today is World Car-Free Day, and the Pinellas County Transit Authority (PSTA) is offering free rides all day so you can leave the car at home. Statistics from PSTA show they had 10 million riders last year, which would amount to a savings of 2.4 million gallons of gas. Walk-Bike Tampa has three “activation zones” between Midtown, Downtown, and Ybor City where you can meet up with other riders when they celebrate Saturday.

There’s one area that won’t be open for beach goers this weekend. Beach dune restoration is underway on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. This could last up to a month. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation estimates damage claims due to Hurricane Idalia have now reached over $175 million. Approximately 19,000 claims have been filed, 12,000 of those closed. For more information on how to file a claim please take a look here.

Cedar Key clean-up Cedar Key, Fl was damaged by wind and storm surge during Hurricane Idalia in August, 2023. (Nick Papantonis)

There are thousands of Floridians who are getting letters regarding the Citizens Property Insurance depopulation program. This is a program that’s offering alternatives to Citizens, and the problem is that these companies can charge high rates since they are approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. For more information on your options please check here.

Tampa Bay Rays proposed ballpark and redevelopment Renderings of the new ballpark and redeveloped Tropicana Field site in St. Petersburg proposed by Rays and Hines. (Credit: Gensler) ((Credit: Gensler))

The proposed new home for the Tampa Bay Rays will be in St Petersburg, and not all that far from the existing ballpark. City officials held a press conference Tuesday to show off renderings of the new park that will seat 30,000 and will be located in the historic Gas Plant District. For more information on who’s paying for this and when you can expect to see a game there, check here.

Once again, no winner for last night’s Powerball drawing, so the new jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $725 million dollars. Check your tickets if you’ve won a smaller prize. The numbers drawn Wednesday were 16-27-59-62-63 and the Powerball was 23. The multiplier was 3X.

Dove Daily Update Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather for the first day of Fall

This weekend we welcome in the first day of fall, early Saturday morning at 2:50 am. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has taken rain out of the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80′s. Friday’s forecast has a very slight chance of rain, with a high of 90.

