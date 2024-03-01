Sunshine Skyway Slowdown Sunday

The Sunshine Skyway 10K will take over and shut down the northbound lanes of 275 Sunday starting at 3:30 am and reopening 11 am. The southbound lanes will be open but expect gawker slowdowns. The Florida Strawberry Festival is in Plant City through March 10th. Watch for slow traffic on I-4, also on city streets. You’ll also want to watch for detours and delays in downtown St Petersburg with construction underway for the annual Grand Prix next weekend. The event takes over the streets March 8-11th. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast does has a chance for rain this weekend, and possibly morning fog.

Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay are under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

Not everyone in St Pete Beach is happy about it, but city commissioners and the mayor did approve the expansion of the Sirata Beach Resort’s property by a 3-2 vote. Residents are concerned the expansion will add to the traffic congestion.

Pinellas County is updating the Special Needs Evacuation Registry and if you’ve been on that list in the past you may be getting a phone call this week. It’s necessary to be on the registry in case an evacuation order is in place. Ann Kelly has more from Nick Morrow, Health and Medical Coordinator for Pinellas County Emergency Management. To register or just get more information, that’s right here.

The largest outbreak of measles in the United States is in Florida. Nine cases are reported, with one of those here in Polk County. The Florida Department of Health calls the Polk County case “travel-related” affecting an adult. For more on symptoms and how to handle a possible case in your home the FDOH has advice here.

