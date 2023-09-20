Sunset Beach Dune Restoration

Beach dune restoration begins today for parts of Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia. The affected area of Sunset Beach will be closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, which will include all beach parking lots, You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

Hurricane Idalia beach damage

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation estimates damage claims due to Hurricane Idalia have now reached over $175 million. Approximately 19,000 claims have been filed, 12,000 of those closed. For more information on how to file a claim please take a look here.

Idalia may not have made landfall in Hillsborough County but residents still had plenty of damage. The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Red Cross are working together to help residents. Here’s how to file a claim and get assistance if you were affected.

Tampa Bay Rays proposed ballpark and redevelopment Renderings of the new ballpark and redeveloped Tropicana Field site in St. Petersburg proposed by Rays and Hines. (Credit: Gensler) ((Credit: Gensler))

The proposed new home for the Tampa Bay Rays will be in St Petersburg, and not all that far from the existing ballpark. City officials held a press conference Tuesday to show off renderings of the new park that will seat 30,000 and will be located in the historic Gas Plant District. For more information on who’s paying for this and when you can expect to see a game there, check here.

There was no winner in the Powerball drawing for Monday night’s drawing, so now the jackpot for tonight’s drawing will be closed to $700 million dollars. Check your ticket just in case you’ve won a smaller prize. The numbers drawn are 22-30-37-44-45 and the Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 3X.

Amazon deploys first fleet of electric delivery vehicles in Central Florida

2,500 seasonal workers are needed at Amazon in Tampa, and you can work full or part-time. The jobs come with benefits and you can make anywhere from $17 to $28 per hour depending on the position and location in the U.S. You can apply and get more information here.

