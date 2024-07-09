Steam Heat

Silhouette man is drinking water bottle on hot weather background with summer season. High temperature and heat wave concept. Silhouette man is drinking water bottle on hot weather background with summer season. High temperature and heat wave concept. (Lemon_tm/Getty Images)

For the first time in a while, no heat advisory for the Bay area. Rain chances will stay at 50% but my go up to 80% for the weekend. The full forecast is in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast with the latest on Beryl from 10 Tampa Weather in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Clyde George, left, and his son Chris George board up their home ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Port O'Connor, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Jon Shapley/AP)

Millions are without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall yesterday along the Texas coast at Matagorda. Texas. You’ll find plenty of flight delays and cancellations due to the storm, so call ahead or check with FlightAware for more information.

Get outside! (Ann Kelly)

If you do enjoy hitting the beach or just getting outside, there’s still time to shop for those tax free during out Florida Summer. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Bear encounter: File photo. A black bear and a Tennessee theme park employee had a scary encounter on Thursday. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Another black bear sighting in Tampa Bay, this time in Lakeland. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a woman saw it in her backyard but they weren’t able to trap it, even though it was around for a while. Best advice if you see one is to leave it alone, don’t feed it and call the FWC.

