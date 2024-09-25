Shawn Mendes adds shows to intimate tour in support of new album

Shawn Mendes has added three new performances to his intimate tour in support of his upcoming album, Shawn.

The new dates are an Oct. 28 show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado; a show Nov. 13 in Berlin, Germany; and a hometown show at Toronto's Massey Hall on Nov. 25.

Shawn launched the tour in August, which sees him performing the new album in its entirety. He has upcoming performances in Nashville, Brooklyn, LA and Seattle.

Fans who sign up during the registration window will be given the chance to buy tickets for the shows. The registration window starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and runs through Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. ET. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Oct. 1 for fans who receive a code. Visit ShawnMendesOfficial.com for more information.

So far, Shawn has released three songs from the album, which comes out Oct. 18: "Nobody Knows," "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough."

