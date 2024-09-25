Shawn Mendes adds shows to intimate tour in support of new album

By Andrea Dresdale

Shawn Mendes has added three new performances to his intimate tour in support of his upcoming album, Shawn.

The new dates are an Oct. 28 show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado; a show Nov. 13 in Berlin, Germany; and a hometown show at Toronto's Massey Hall on Nov. 25.

Shawn launched the tour in August, which sees him performing the new album in its entirety. He has upcoming performances in Nashville, Brooklyn, LA and Seattle.

Fans who sign up during the registration window will be given the chance to buy tickets for the shows. The registration window starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and runs through Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. ET.  Any remaining tickets will go on sale Oct. 1 for fans who receive a code. Visit ShawnMendesOfficial.com for more information.

So far, Shawn has released three songs from the album, which comes out Oct. 18: "Nobody Knows," "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!