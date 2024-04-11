Severe Weather Update

The weather advisories started last night in advance of the severe weather that has already caused plenty of damage to the north. 10 Tampa Bay Weather’s Amanda Pappas has already alerted us to the coastal flood warning, as well as high surf advisory and wind advisory. The high wind advisory signs have been up for most of the night on the Sunshine Skyway but the bridge is open for now.

Tree on home on Kings Down

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

Looking Back: 2019 Tornado Outbreak and Recovery SCOTT KESSLER / STAFF (Scott Kessler)

Save these dates to save on disaster preparedness shopping. We have two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays from June 1 – 14 and August 24 – September 6 for disaster preparedness supplies.

Philanthropist Sidd Pagidipati and his brother and sister, Rahul and Srujani have made a $50 million to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital which will be named in their honor as “Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s”.

Clay County prescribed burn Prescribed fire helps reduce the possibility of dangerous wildfire while enhancing land’s environmental quality. (St. Johns River Water Management District)

In addition to the start of gator mating season, we’re also getting into wildfire season. It’s already been a busy year with 500 wildfires. The Florida Forestry Service has more advice on how to stay safe, and why even being out of the drought there’s still danger.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group