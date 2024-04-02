Severe Weather Threat

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has the threat of severe weather returning for Wednesday. That same system is causing delays to the north of Florida. But the first forecast for the upcoming hurricane season from AccuWeather has predictions for a record-setting season and the need for additional names. Their meteorologists are calling for 20-25 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2024, including 8-12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes and four to six direct U.S. impacts.

Gas prices are back on the rise in Florida. AAA reports they rose 12 cents a gallon nationwide this past week, with the average price in Florida at $3.59 a gallon. This pricier summer blend is being blamed as part of the rise.

It’s almost gator mating season and the FWC is making sure you know to keep small kids and pets away from bodies of water like ponds in your neighborhood. The actual season begins in May, but it’s a good time to make sure you and your family and pets are safe.

If you don’t return the scooters or bikes you rent in downtown Tampa to an approved docking station, you will face a fine. The City of Tampa has had it with those being left all over the streets and having them tossed into the Hillsborough River. Three companies are part of the Shared Micromobility Program which is looking for additional input from residents by clicking that link.

