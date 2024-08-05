Rod Stewart celebrates first anniversary of signature whiskey at Vegas party

Rod Stewart's signature whiskey, Wolfie's, has officially been around for one year, and the "Maggie May" singer celebrated the milestone Aug. 4 in Las Vegas.

According to spirits writer Fred Minnick, Rod, his wife, Penny, and three of his kids — Sean, Liam and Renee — celebrated at a speakeasy called The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rod sang "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You" a cappella and led the crowd in a singalong of The Faces' classic song "Ooh La La."

Rod also handed out shots of Wolfie's, and guests enjoyed cocktails mixed with the whiskey, like the Do Ya Think I'm Sexy, which combined Wolfie's, agave syrup, lime juice, mint and jalapeño. Rod was also presented with a cake in the shape of a bottle of Wolfie's. You can see footage of the festivities over at Rod's Instagram page.

The party also doubled as a celebration of the end of Rod's 13-year residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It will wrap up with the 200th show of the residency on Aug. 7.

