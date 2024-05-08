Richie Sambora is open to a Bon Jovi reunion: “The fans will just love it”

By Jill Lances
Most Bon Jovi fans are still hoping to see guitarist Richie Sambora back onstage with the band some day, and it appears he hasn’t ruled it out.

Sambora, who departed the group in 2013, reveals in a new interview with The Allison Hagendorf Show that he's definitely open to performing with his former bandmates again.

“If he gets [his voice] back, I’ll go play. I got songs,” Sambora said, referring to frontman Jon Bon Jovi, who is still recovering from vocal cord surgery he had in 2022. “I swear to God. It’s the honest-to-God truth ... I told everybody that I would without a doubt go back. The world needs it.”
And there’s one main reason why Sambora would be open to the reunion: the fans.
“The fans will just love it,” he says. “It’s not finance, it has nothing to do with that. The world could use it.”
But it sounds like Richie isn’t 100 percent convinced Jon can recover enough to sing like he used to.
“It’s an iffy thing at best,” he says. “I don’t know if there’s anybody that has ever had that be successful. I’m not really sure about that.”

But while fans wait for that reunion to possibly happen, there's plenty of music for them to enjoy. Sambora recently released two new solo singles, "I Pray" and "Livin' Alone," with two more on the way: "Songs That Wrote My Life," coming May 10, and "Believe (In Miracles)," coming May 17. Plus, Bon Jovi is dropping a new album, Forever, on June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

