Record Rainfall

Up to 10 inches of rain hit Sarasota County Tuesday, triggering a flash flood warning for parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties with more rain on the way today. You’ll also want to be careful if you happen to find a window to visit the beach, as a High Rip Current Statement was issued this morning. Check FlightAware and your airline to for delays, and slow it down on the roads. Pinellas County opened free sandbag locations and you can find the closest one for you here. The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on this front and giving it a 10% chance for any development. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather warns of more heavy downpours today with the rain lightening up in time for Father’s Day weekend.

Rain in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

A new cell phone policy was approved by the Pinellas County School Board Tuesday. The new guidelines will go into effect in August that says phones and any other devices must be off and stored away during the school day. Check the above link for additional information.

It’s a tough time of the year to do it, but Passe-A-Grille Beach has begun a $6 million dollar renourishment project which will hopefully wrap up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Now's the time to stock up on supplies for hurricane season.

Time is running out to save for hurricane season. The Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday ends this Friday, but the second one begins August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Dove Daily Update





