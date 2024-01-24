Record Number Of Manatees Warming Up

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is bringing us warmer weather for a few days before the next cold front moves in next week. It’s that cooler weather that has seen a record number of manatees gathering in the warm waters at Blue Springs State Park in Volusia County near Orlando. 932 manatees were counted recently, trying to stay warm in river water that had reached a low of 58 degrees.

Near 1,000 sea cows spotted at Blue Spring State Park (Blue Spring State Park)

Gasparilla pirates made their annual raid to demand the key to the city from Mayor Jane Castor yesterday, who told them no way, so the invasion is on for Saturday. For additional information on Invasion Day this Saturday, including parking maps and more, click here.

Ann-Ventures Keep the Bay Bead Free

All those beads cluttering up Bayshore Blvd can help you get 50% off your admission to the Florida Aquarium on an adult ticket. Keeping them out the Bay as well is crucial, so here’s the deal. Get a five gallon bucket, fill it up and get the details on how to turn them in here. Those beads are recycled through the MacDonald Training Center, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with disabilities prepare for the workforce through vocational training, employment pathways, residential supports and life-enrichment opportunities. Workers will sanitize and repackage the beads for reuse at future events. Funds raised support the Center’s career and education programs. For what you need to know on a Bead-Free Bay, just click here.

Skyline Chili on Gulf to Bay in Clearwater is closed thanks to an alleged drunk driver who first went through Greenberg Dental. Thankfully, no one was hurt but 22-year-old Danya Trejo of Clearwater is facing DUI charges.

National blood shortage inspires local residents to roll up their sleeves

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blood drive, go to oneblood.org.

Dove Daily Update

