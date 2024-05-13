Rain, Rain, Don’t Stay Away

A picture from Florida State Parks as the clouds of an approaching storm are seen from the beach of Anastasia State Park.

As the clouds roll in A picture from Florida State Parks as the clouds of an approaching storm are seen from the beach of Anastasia State Park. (Florida State Parks)

By Ann Kelly

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast is finally giving us a much better chance at rain this week. 10 Tampa Bay Weather’s Amanda Pappas says our chances today aren’t too strong, but that will change over the next couple of days, with the best chance Wednesday. For the complete forecast check in with us here.

Ann-Ventures Sunrise on Clearwater Beach (Ann Kelly)

Pinellas County is giving residents a chance to get ahead of the storms by offering free, prefilled sandbags The site is at the Pinellas County Household Hazardous Waster Facility on 109th Avenue North and will be open all year from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 7 am to 5 pm Saturdays. For more storm preps keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy.

The Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach wants to expand. Management spoke to residents this week about the plan to add a five-story hotel with 87 rooms and parking on a lot on the grounds. That plan still needs the approval of St. Pete Beach commissioners.

Birds of prey have excellent eyesight, especially hawks who can observe prey that is moving at a great distance.

Poison being used outside homes in Tampa Bay are being blamed for the deaths of animals and birds. The secondary poisoning comes when vermin eat the rodenticide, and are in turn eaten by birds of prey and other wildlife. Florida Fish and Wildlife caution us to not use those and find a more natural way to control pests.

Dove Daily Update

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

