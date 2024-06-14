Preliminary Approval For Rays

St Petersburg City Council gave preliminary approval to the Rays request for a new state of the art stadium, and for redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant District. Another vote comes up July 11th for the $1.3 billion stadium and multi-billion dollar project. For final approval, five of the eight Council members will have to vote yes.

Severe storms break out across Central Florida Severe storm damage in Winter Park (Michael/Michael)

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather for Father’s Day weekend will still have a 50% chance for more rain, and a high of 92. Rainfall records were set and broken all over the state including in Sarasota and Polk counties. Flood advisories are still up for Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Today is the final day for the Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, but the second one begins August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Florida shoppers are stocking up as tax-free hurricane supply break continues

A new cell phone policy was approved by the Pinellas County School Board Tuesday. The new guidelines will go into effect in August that says phones and any other devices must be off and stored away during the school day. Check the above link for additional information.

It’s a tough time of the year to do it, but Passe-A-Grille Beach has begun a $6 million dollar renourishment project which will hopefully wrap up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

Gopher tortoise

There’s another reason to be careful with all the rain. Wildlife is being forced out of their usual habitats so you may come across a few more snakes, turtles, tortoises and other critters. Flood watches and warnings are still in effects for some counties south of the Skyway.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group