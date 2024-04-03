Oscar-winning songwriter claims he'd say "no" if Taylor Swift asked him out

Taylor Swift; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Sir Tim Rice; Karwai Tang/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

Music is the way that artists express their emotions, and not all emotions are happy. That's why it seems odd that one famous, Oscar-winning songwriter is complaining that today's pop music isn't happy enough.

Sir Tim Rice, 79, wrote the lyrics for hit musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as well as for hit animated films like The Lion King and Aladdin. He tells the U.K.'s The Times, "One of the things that depresses me today about a lot of pop music is that so many of these songs seem to be pretty miserable in a very 'me me me' way."

"I was listening to 'Traitor' by Olivia Rodrigo — she's a great singer and there's some great musicianship, but you think, 'They sound really unhappy,'" says Rice.

"And Taylor Swift: every time she falls out with somebody, the poor bloke gets slaughtered in the next song," he continues. "In the unlikely event that Taylor Swift asked me out, I would say no."

So if their songs are "unhappy," what songs cheer him up?

Rice says, "Early rock 'n' roll: Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly … all the stuff that was really big when I was in my early teens. Even if it was a sad song, it cheered you up."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!