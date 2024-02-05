NTSB Investigation Continues

The two women who lost their lives in last weeks plane crash in Clearwater have been identified as 86-year-old Martha Parry, who lived at the mobile home that was hit on Pagoda Drive, along with 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender. The plane’s pilot who also died was Jemin Patel. The home in Bayside Waters was completely destroyed and the NTSB and FAA are continuing their investigation.

Several people have died after a plane crashes into mobile home park in Tampa

AAA released a report last week highlighting the number of roadside workers killed in the past six years, and the statistics for Florida are among the worst. Ten workers like the Road Rangers and tow truck divers, have died in Florida that the report says were the result of distracted driving and speeding. Nationwide, that number is 123.

Pinellas County residents who have been frustrated by unfinished work on the Crosswinds Bridge in Palm Harbor and Oakwood Drive Bridge in Harbor Bluffs may have a little relief. The county has fired Miami-based American Empire Builder according to 10 Tampa Bay News. Now the county will start working on the bridges and may have to bring in additional help to complete the Oakwood Drive Bridge

Former Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon will a holiday tradition back to Tampa Bay this year with the return of Thanksmas. The annual dinner at the the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater begins at 4 pm in honor of his 70th birthday.

