New Stadium For The Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will hold a press conference this morning, at which they’re expected to announce a deal for a new stadium in St Petersburg. The 30,000 seat venue will be located in the historic Gas Plant District at a cost of $1.5 billion according to the Tampa Bay Times.

TSA security checkpoint

Tampa International Airport has seen a significant rise in firearms confiscated since the permitless law took effect in Florida July 1st. TPA reports a 76% increase in guns taken at checkpoints. The TSA reminds travelers that guns are never permitted in carry-on luggage.

Treasure Island residents can expect a knock on the door to let them know the city is going ahead with emergency beach dune restoration due to damage from Hurricane Idalia. City officials announced the move over the weekend, with most of the work taking place from the Tern parking lot and Beach Pavilion on the south part of Sunset Beach. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

Cedar Key clean-up Cedar Key, Fl was damaged by wind and storm surge during Hurricane Idalia in August, 2023. (Nick Papantonis)

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation estimates damage claims due to Hurricane Idalia have now reached over $175 million. Approximately 19,000 claims have been filed, 12,000 of those closed. For more information on how to file a claim please take a look here.

Idalia may not have made landfall in Hillsborough County but residents still had plenty of damage. The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Red Cross are working together to help residents. Here’s how to file a claim and get assistance if you were affected.

Bear spotted A bear was apparently spotted at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom prompting the closures of several rides Monday morning. (WFTV.com)

That was no animatronic in the trees in the Magic Kingdom Monday. Walt Disney World had to close part of the attraction while they help the female bear down from the tree with the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She will be relocated to a safe area, and the FWC has more info on what you should - and should not do - if you happen to encounter a bear here.

There was no grand prize winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot will be at least $672 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. That makes the jackpot the the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group