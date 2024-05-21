New Disability Access Rules at WDW

If a trip to Disney is on the agenda, there are new rules in place for Disability Access Service that went into effect on Monday. There are very specific rules and a violation can get you banned for life. To register you must schedule a virtual appointment 30 days before visit, you can do that on the My Disney Experience Mobile app.

Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy and they have closed some 90 restaurants that include a lot in Florida, including locations in Tampa. They’re even going to auction off items from some those closed locations.

With lower gas prices, AAA is predicting record-setting travel. Most people are expected to hit the road starting Thursday, with 2.5 million Floridians going at least 50 miles or more. 126,500 more holiday travelers will be on the roads this year, breaking last years record. The Memorial Day holiday travel period runs from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.

The National Weather Service has started hurricane season off with their usual updates a little earlier this year. It’s going to be a very active season according to the NWS, so make sure you have the Dove Hurricane Guide handy with updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Pinellas County is giving residents a chance to get ahead of the storms by offering free, prefilled sandbags The site is at the Pinellas County Household Hazardous Waster Facility on 109th Avenue North and will be open all year from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 7 am to 5 pm Saturdays. For more storm preps keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy.

Because one Manatee County commissioner objected to the Sunshine Skyway being lit specifically for Pride Month, it won’t happen this year for St Pete Pride in June. The Florida Department of Transportation policy is that any light display requests must be approved by all three county commissions since the bridge runs through Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties,. Manatee Commission Chairman Mike Rahn was the only person to object. So now FDOT will use red, white and blue lights from Memorial Day through Labor Day. This change means other groups who had their causes highlighted like Mental Health, Autism and Sickle Cell will be left out. There’s more on the story from the Tampa Bay Times.

