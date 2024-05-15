New Céline Dion Prime Video documentary is coming with a soundtrack

By Andrea Dresdale

The upcoming Prime Video documentary I AM: CELINE DION, which will give fans a glimpse of the Canadian diva's experience living with stiff-person syndrome, is coming with its own soundtrack.

The documentary begins streaming on June 25; the soundtrack will be released digitally and on CD June 21. It's now available to preorder or presave. If you want vinyl, you'll have to wait until August 9.

A track listing isn't available yet, but the Amazon listing says it includes "13 classic hits," plus seven musical score tracks.

Described as "a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look" at Céline's experiences, I AM: CELINE DION is a "love letter to her fans" that "highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

Céline was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022. The neurological disorder, which affects a person's muscles, has so far made it impossible for her to return to the concert stage. However, it hasn't stopped her from appearing at the Grammy Awards, attending hockey games and, most recently, enjoying a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas, where she was filmed dancing along to songs like "Satisfaction" and "Sympathy for the Devil."

