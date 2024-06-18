Nationwide Dropping Pet Insurance

Pet insurance survey To so many of us, our pets are like family. That means regular trips to the vet to keep them healthy.

If you have pet insurance through Nationwide, they’re starting to drop policies. The company blames rising costs like most insurance companies in Florida. The cancellations will be dropping some 100,000 polices through next summer.

Pet insurance (WFTV/WFTV)

The now confirmed tornado that hit Crystal Springs Sunday evening came and went before anyone had a chance to issue a watch or warning. No reports of injuries but there were a couple of buildings damaged that no one was in. The rest of the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is here, along with the latest on those two systems being tracked in the Dove Hurricane Guide. High winds warnings are up on the Sunshine Skyway this morning with more rain for the weekend.

Tree down on car in apartment complex Trees fell in my complex. Cumberland Pointe Apartment. On King Springs Rd. My BMW currently has a tree on it! (Crystal Waite)

St Petersburg City Council gave preliminary approval to the Rays request for a new state of the art stadium, and for redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant District. Another vote comes up July 11th for the $1.3 billion stadium and multi-billion dollar project. For final approval, five of the eight Council members will have to vote yes.

Tips to keep you and your pets safe as gator mating season approaches

There’s another reason to be careful with all the rain. Wildlife is being forced out of their usual habitats so you may come across a few more snakes, turtles, tortoises and other critters. You’ll also have to find another trail to walk at the Circle B Bar Reserve. It’s alligator mating season, and the trail closest to the water is closed.





