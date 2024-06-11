U.S. Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will go head-to-head-to-head

The U.S. Open has released its tee times for the first two rounds. Play for the first two rounds will include three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.
Notable groupings include:
7:29 AM: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
7:40 AM: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
1:14 PM: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
Here is every Round 1 tee time:
(Note: All times ET)
6:45 AM
Hole 1: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
Hole 10: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
6:56 AM
Hole 1: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
Hole 10: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
7:07 AM
Hole 1: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
Hole 10: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
7:18 AM
Hole 1: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
Hole 10: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
7:29 AM
Hole 1: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
Hole 10: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
7:40 AM
Hole 1: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
Hole 10: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
7:51 AM
Hole 1: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
Hole 10: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson
8:02 AM
Hole 1: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard
Hole 10: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
8:13 AM
Hole 1: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
Hole 10: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
8:24 AM
Hole 1: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
Hole 10: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
8:35 AM
Hole 1: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
Hole 10: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
8:46 AM
Hole 1: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
Hole 10: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
8:57 AM
Hole 1: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)
Hole 10: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)
12:30 PM
Hole 1: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
Hole 10: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
12:41 PM
Hole 1: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
Hole 10: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
12:52 PM
Hole 1: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Hole 10: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
1:03 PM
Hole 1: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
1:03 PM
Hole 10: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
1:14 PM
Hole 1: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
Hole 10: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
1:25 PM
Hole 1: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
Hole 10: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
1:36 PM
Hole 1: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
Hole 10: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
1:47 PM
Hole 1: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
Hole 10: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
1:58 PM
Hole 1: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
Hole 10: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
2:09 PM
Hole 1: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
Hole 10: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
2:20 PM
Hole 1: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)
Hole 10: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
2:31 PM
Hole 1: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
Hole 10: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
2:42 PM
Hole 1: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
Hole 10: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black