Super Bowl: George Kittle's 1st catch makes good on 4th-down gamble, sets up go-ahead 49ers touchdown

Kyle Shanahan took a big gamble in Sunday's Super Bowl. It paid off.
With the 49ers trailing 13-10 early in the fourth quarter, San Francisco faced fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 15-yard line. Shanahan did not to opt for a game-tying field goal attempt.
He instead sent his offense back onto the field in an effort to convert. Brock Purdy took a shotgun snap then looked immediately to George Kittle in the right flat. Kittle hauled in the pass, then stretched past the sideline marker for a first down.
Purdy & Kittle convert a huge fourth down for SF.— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
The catch was the first of the day for the All-Pro tight end. It was a big one.
Two plays later, Purdy found Jauan Jennings in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. Jennings hauled in the pass on a crossing route, then broke two tackles before crossing the goal line.
Purdy. Jennings. 49ers back up 16-13!— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
It was Jennings' second touchdown of the game after he threw his first to Christian McCaffrey on a trick play in the first half.
It wasn't all good for the 49ers, though. The extra point was blocked, and the Chiefs remained within a field goal trailing, 16-13.
moody blocked extra point #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iMfBq2qy66— ◇ (@2MANYBRIDGES) February 12, 2024
Kansas City tied the game with a field goal on its ensuing drive.