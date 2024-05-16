PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler begins with a magnificent eagle

2024 PGA Championship - Round One LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts after an eagle on the first hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

LOUISVILLE — Scottie Scheffler stood at the first tee nine strokes behind clubhouse leader Xander Schauffele. Two swings later, Scheffler had sliced Schauffele's lead to seven.

Scheffler holed his approach on No. 1 at Valhalla, and suddenly Schauffele's massive lead didn't look quite so untouchable any more:

Scheffler has won four of the last five tournaments he's played in, including the Masters, and placed T2 in the fifth. He also welcomed the birth of his first child last week. And he might just add another major championship to his overflowing pile of riches in the next three days.

