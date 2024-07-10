Mike Gundy's controversial comments & could the Big 12 expand more?

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the latest buzz coming from Big 12 media day in Las Vegas.

They start by reacting to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy's controversial comments about Ollie Gordon's DUI arrest. Forde grills Gundy for his lack of awareness and thoughtfulness in his remarks.

Wetzel shifts their focus to Big 12 commissioner Brent Yormark hinting at potential expansion. They debate if it makes sense for Florida State or Clemson to join the Big 12 if they're turned away by the SEC and Big Ten. They also preview the 2024 Big 12 season, breaking down the recently released Big 12 media poll.

Then, they share their thoughts on Texas backup QB Arch Manning opting in to appear in the College Football 25 video game.

They wrap the show with an update on the Bryant-Denny Stadium funeral and the story of a suicidal robot in Korea.

