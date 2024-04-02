Joel Embiid expected to return to 76ers lineup on Tuesday night

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, ON - MARCH 31: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers, who sat out of the game due to injury, looks on in a break in play, against Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The question of when Joel Embiid will return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup no longer needs to be asked. Embiid is expected to play for the Sixers on Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid's status was changed to questionable shortly before Tuesday's game, leading to speculation that the reigning NBA MVP could indeed return to the court.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse did not confirm that Embiid would play, only that he was working on the court during pregame. But he did acknowledge that the center would likely be on a minutes restriction when he returns from the injury.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

