Dan Hurley turns down six-year, $70 million Lakers deal to stay at UConn: Reports

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates a shot during the National College Basketball Championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

After speculation about a move to the NBA, Dan Hurley is staying at UConn.

Hurley, who is coming off of back-to-back NCAA Championships with UConn, is turning down a major payday from the Los Angeles Lakers to stay with the Huskies, per multiple reports.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley turned down a six-year, $70 million offer in favor of UConn.

BREAKING: Connecticut’s Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title, sources tell ESPN. LA would’ve made him one of NBA’s six highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/hEXo3o00SR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2024

Hurley's decision comes after reports last week that the Lakers were interested in pursuing Hurley for the job, with ESPN reporting that the Lakers were preparing a massive contract that would keep Hurley in Los Angeles long-term.

Hurley reportedly traveled to L.A. on Thursday and met with the Lakers on Friday to discuss a potential deal before returning to the East Coast on Saturday. Per reports, Hurley planned to make an official decision on Monday.

In weighing both sides, Hurley told ESPN that the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision," but that he is also proud of what he's built with the Huskies.

After stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, Hurley has thrived at UConn, especially in the past couple of years. Under Hurley's purview, the Huskies rolled to an unexpected championship run in 2023, before dominating the 2023-2024 season. This past year, Hurley led the Huskies to a Big East regular season title and Big East Tournament title before easing through the NCAA tournament — a progression that led him earning 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year.

Hurley has posted a 141-58 record in six seasons with UConn, and is 292-163 overall as a head coach.