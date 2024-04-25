A Must Win Evening

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six EDMONTON, ALBERTA - SEPTEMBER 28: The Tampa Bay Lightning pose for their team photo with the Stanley Cup following the series-winning victory over the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on September 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Ann Kelly

It’s a must-win situation for the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalia Arena in game three of the NHL Playoffs against the Florida Panthers. The Bolts are down by 2 games and must win tonight to continue. The puck drops at 7 and game four would happen also at Amalie Arena Saturday at 5 pm.

The Gateway Expressway project is scheduled to open Friday afternoon after many years of construction that began in 2017. This does include toll lanes, and will provide a direct connection from 19 and 275 in Pinellas County, that will take you to the Howard Frankland and into Hillsborough County, and south across the Sunshine Skyway.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has no rain at all for the next week. When you make those weekend plans, take into account the heat and sun, and may sure you stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen.

St. Pete Beach commissioners gave their approval to the proposed expansion of the TradeWinds Resort at last night’s meeting. The resort owners say it will add jobs, a parking garage, and retail space. Residents are concerned about the increased traffic, threaten wildlife and change the St Pete Beach way of life.

