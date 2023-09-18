Music notes: Mariah Carey, Cher and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Mariah Carey has two new adorable additions to her family. The singer posted photos of her newly adopted kittens over the weekend. "Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr.," she captioned a photo of her and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, holding the kitties.

Has Cher rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards? The 77-year-old singer and her 37-year-old ex were spotted enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles Friday and holding hands as they left the restaurant.

Despite rumors she's dating NFL player Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been all about spending time with her gal pals recently. Selena Gomez posted a couple of Instagram selfies with Taylor on Saturday. She captioned the photos with a lyric from Saweetie and Doja Cat's song "Best Friend," writing, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad." Also over the weekend, Taylor was spotted stepping out in New York City with Blake Lively. The two dined at private members club Zero Bond.

We all know Justin Timberlake's pronunciation of "me" in the *NSYNC song "It's Gonna Be Me" became an annual "It's Gonna Be May" meme. Now, Justin has hopped on the TikTok trend that asks, "What's a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?" Cut to his obvious answer: "Umm … 'me.'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

