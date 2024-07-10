Music notes: Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift and more

Joe Jonas will release a solo single, "Work It Out," on July 19. It's available to presave now. The last time he released solo music was in 2022, when he put out a track with Khalid called "Not Alone." His last truly solo release was the fittingly titled "Go It Alone" in 2021. His only solo album to date has been 2011's Fastlife.

And speaking of Joe, at Taylor Swift's July 9 show in Zurich, Switzerland, she performed her song "Last Kiss" as a mash-up with the song "Sad Beautiful Tragic." No doubt she chose to perform "Last Kiss" — thought to be about her breakup with Joe — because the lyrics specifically mention July 9. In fact, ahead of her singing the song, she said, "Happy July 9th to those who celebrate."

And speaking of Taylor performing in Zurich, tennis legend Roger Federer, who lives there, attended the concert. He posted a photo of himself posing with Taylor at the show. "In my Swiftie era," he captioned the post.

Rachel Platten has announced her third album, I Am Rachel Platten, is coming out Sept. 3, and she's shared a song from the album, "I Know." Rachel says in a statement, "Seven years have passed since my last album, and in that time, I've gone through a profound transformation. I've become a mother and endured a long and incredibly painful battle with my mental health. I fought for my peace and for my husband and my girls, and as I healed and confronted my demons, I found songwriting to be a refuge, often the only one when all hope felt lost."

