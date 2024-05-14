Music Notes: Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Ed Sheeran continues to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album X (Multiply) by posting acoustic performances of its songs on Instagram. His latest post is for "I'm a Mess." He captioned the video, "Wrote I'm a Mess in a big shower room coz it sounded good to sing in there. It was the final song I wrote for Multiply and still one of my fav tracks I've ever written." He shot the video in his London bar/restaurant, Bertie Blossoms.

Dua Lipa, her parents and her sister Rina hit up the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show at the Tate Modern museum in London on May 13. The following day Dua wished Rina a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday to My Sissy. You light up every room you walk into. My best friend, the kindest coolest smartest and the most fun especially when at the dance floor!! we are all so lucky to have you in our lives !!! I adore you." She also shared adorable photos of the two of them as children.

Shania Twain has addressed why she's been seen with pink hair lately: She tells E! she changed her hair color multiple times during her Queen of Me tour and "landed on loving pink the most." She kept it for her new Come on Over Las Vegas residency, because she says the contrast between her hair and her "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" outfit is "so beautiful." She adds, "In the video [for the song], there's no hair. It's all slicked back. I just felt like the long, pink hair brought everything into life in a new, current way."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

