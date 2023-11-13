More Water Restrictions May Be Coming

The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be meeting Tuesday to talk about the ongoing drought and if water restrictions are necessary. The city of Tampa has already had to buy water from Tampa Bay Water, and if more restrictions are imposed they would come with more fines and citations.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay does have a better chance for rain this week. By Wednesday and Thursday chances are up to 40-50%. The weekend is looking mild and dry by Friday, just in time for The Dove’s Feed the Bay food drive for Metropolitan Ministries. Donations are being accepted online now here.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Deputy Manuel Santos was released from Tampa General Hospital Saturday, after he and Corporal Carlos Brito were struck after responding to a call in Brandon. Ralph Bouzy is in custody and charged with Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer. Corporal Brito remains in TGH as doctors continue to work and try and save his leg.

The trial period is over, and Tampa City Council will vote this week on a new electric scooter program with changes that include a dock-to-dock operating system. This is designed to prevent the scooters from being dumped everywhere from the Hillsborough River to city streets. Two companies have the contract for the program; SPIN and a new company, Helbiz.

Tampa mayor gets tour of Brightline’s station at Orlando International Airport

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and a contingent of Bay area leaders took a ride on Brightline to check out the new route from South Florida to Orlando and talk about a possible extension to this area. The original plan was to bring it to Tampa Bay and specifically near Union Station.

