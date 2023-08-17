Missing Mom Found Safe

A mother of two who was last seen walking away from the Oldsmar Walmart was found by the volunteer rescue group “We Are the Essentials” yesterday. Anu Awasthi was found in the woods near the store after she was missing for six days. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said she should be fine and is being treated at a hospital.

The company which owns Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the southeast, and that includes all stores in Florida. Once the sale and merger is finalized sometime next year, some stores will retain the Winn Dixie or Harveys name and some will be converted to Aldi’s.

There are two tropical disturbances off the coast of Africa, and a system in the Gulf our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather are tracking. It’s too early to tell if either disturbance will actually develop, but it is the time of year when most activity begins in that area, so check the Dove Hurricane Guide for preparation tips live feeds. Just a week ago, NOOA upgraded their prediction for this season to 4-21 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes (Category 3 and higher).

Gas prices are finally starting to drop, after AAA said recent prices haven’t been this high since last August, but are expected to start dropping soon after jumping 18 cents a gallon in one week. Just one week ago, we were paying an average of $3.84 per gallon. But Sunday it had dropped to $3.74 per gallon.

The Tampa Electric streetcar may not be free much longer. The state grant that covered operating expenses is about to run out and the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is actively searching for funding which could include a partnership with a private agency.

The Club At Treasure Island has closed. Owner Bill Edwards said in today’s Tampa Bay Times he was tired of lo the attached marina for now and hold weddings that were already booked.

