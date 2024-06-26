Making The List

The Florida Department of Revenue has published the list of items that will be available tax-free starting Monday for what they call “Freedom Summer”. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use, well, all year long! There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Electric bikes

More of the Saharan Dust may be heading our way. The one positive thing about it, is how it keeps storms quieter. But there does happen to be something to watch in the Dove Hurricane Guide, but nothing that threatens us anytime soon.

AAA is already out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm. Lower gas prices help, but tropical weather could change that.

Dead vehicle battery biggest issue in hot temperatures, AAA says Dead vehicle battery biggest issue in hot temperatures, AAA says

The costs for the expansion of the Tampa Riverwalk have risen from an initial estimate of $30 million to a now City Council approved 56.8 million. Council will hold a final vote July 18 on the west Riverwalk plans for a six-mile pedestrian and bike path.

Hillsborough County has a confirmed case of Dengue Fever, which is spread by mosquitoes. It’s the first this year, but it’s 8th case in the state. You should watch for warning signs like dead birds, and report those to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Also watch for areas of standing water that can help spread mosquitoes.

Dove Daily Update









©2024 Cox Media Group