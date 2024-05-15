Luther Vandross doc set to stream on CNN, OWN and Max next year

CNN Films/OWN Films

By Andrea Dresdale

Luther: Never Too Much, a documentary about late singer/songwriter Luther Vandross, will premiere next year on CNN, OWN and Max, it was announced Wednesday.

The film, directed by Dawn Porter, premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January. It tells the musician's story through interviews with his friends and musical collaborators, such as Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson and Roberta Flack.

The film covers Luther's career, which included sales of 40 million records worldwide and eight Grammy Awards, as well as his health struggles and his personal life. "Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance," Porter says in a statement.

Luther's biggest hits include "Here and Now," "Power of Love/Love Power," "Never Too Much," his "Endless Love" duet with Mariah, the Janet Jackson duet "The Best Things In Life Are Free" and "Dance with My Father," co-written by Richard Marx.

Prior to becoming a solo star, Luther was a backing vocalist and appeared on albums by everyone from David Bowie and Bette Midler to Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!