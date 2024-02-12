Love Story: Taylor and Travis dance to her hits after Super Bowl victory

Taylor Swift didn't perform at the Super Bowl, but she and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, danced and sang along to her hits at the after-party.

The after-party for the champion Chiefs was held at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Posts shared on social media show Taylor singing along to a dance remix of her song "Love Story" while kissing Travis. At another point, when the deejay played a dance version of "You Belong With Me," Travis went to the deejay booth and sang along while he and Taylor pointed to each other.

The party at Zouk also included performances by Post Malone, The Chainsmokers and Ludacris, with guest appearances by Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Megan Fox, Miles Teller, Anthony Ramos and more.

During the game, Taylor was spotted hanging out with someone even more famous than she is: Sir Paul McCartney. She and the former Beatle know each other, having interviewed each other for Rolling Stone several years ago. Paul has said his 2018 song "Who Cares" was partly inspired by Taylor's relationship with her fans, and she has a handwritten note from him framed and hanging in her bathroom.

Another super-famous blond pop star also attended the Super Bowl: Lady Gaga was seen in the stands with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

