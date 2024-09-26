TRACKING HELENE: Hurricane upgraded to Category 2 with ‘significant’ strengthening expected ahead of

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Helene has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm and is expected to “significantly” strengthen before making landfall as a major hurricane.

Still, Helene continues to get stronger as it continues to track toward Florida’s Gulf coast and bring “catastrophic” winds and storm surge to parts of the region, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area, ahead of potential impacts from the storm. It’s expected to further strengthen into a major hurricane, category 3 or higher, sometime Thursday ahead of landfall.

“On the forecast track, Helene will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today and crossthe Florida Big Bend coast this evening or early Friday morning,” the NHC said.

As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Helene is 320 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida. It’s moving north-northeast at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

The NHC says that Hurricane Helene is “expected to bring catastrophic winds and storm surges to the northeastern Gulf Coast.”

Related Articles

Timing: Late Wednesday - early Friday

“A northward or north-northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next 36 hours,” the NHC wrote. “On the forecast track, Helene will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Thursday and cross the Florida Big Bend coast Thursday evening.”

Late Wednesday is when the first rain bands are expected to arrive and severe weather is possible.

Thursday, the system will be parallel to Tampa Bay, passing our area and bringing us a surge. Thursday will be the day with the most severe impacts from the storm, with bands of rain and wind. The surge begins later in the day.

Early Friday, our winds shift out of the southwest as the system leaves our area. Flooding and surge will be the major concern. Conditions return to normal on Saturday with typical showers and heat.

Impacts:

Surge: Citrus, Pasco and Hernando counties could see 6-15 feet. Meanwhile, Hillsborough County could see 5-8 feet while Manatee and Sarasota Counties could see 4-7 feet. Lastly, inland counties like Polk, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands could see 1-3 feet.

Rain: 4-8 inches possible

Wind: 45-55+ mph sustained winds

Severe Weather: Isolated tornadoes possible, a level 1 risk

A storm surge warning has been issued for:

Mexico Beach eastward and southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

A storm surge watch is in effect for West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

A hurricane watch has been issued for Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A hurricane warning has been issued from Anclote River to Mexico Beach

A tropical storm warning has been issued for:

Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas

Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

West of Mexico Beach to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Flamingo northward to Little River Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Now is the time to make sure your hurricane kit is ready and up to date.