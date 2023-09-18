Linda Ronstadt's 'Merry Little Christmas' being reissued on CD, debuting on vinyl

Iconic Artists Group

By Andrea Dresdale

Linda Ronstadt will help you ring in the holidays with a reissue of her 2000 holiday album.

Merry Little Christmas is being reissued on CD and is also making its debut on vinyl on October 27. Three different colors are available: poinsettia red, available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; evergreen, available exclusively at Linda's online store, and metallic silver. All versions are available to preorder now.

The best-selling holiday album of 2000, Merry Little Christmas features Linda's favorite festive songs, including "I"ll Be Home for Christmas," "Silent Night," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "River." There's also a duet with the late Rosemary Clooney on "White Christmas" and Linda's takes on traditional Welsh and English carols.

Here's the track listing:

"The Christmas Song"
"I'll Be Home For Christmas"
"White Christmas"
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
"River"
"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"
"Xicochi, Xicochi"
"I Wonder As I Wander"
"Away In A Manger"
"Lo, How A Rose E'er Blooming"
"Welsh Carol"
"Past Three O'Clock"
"O Magnum Mysterium"
"Silent Night"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

