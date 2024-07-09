Lady Gaga concert film, "We Are the World" and Bon Jovi docs among nominees for 2024 Astra TV Awards

Emmy nominations will be revealed on July 17, but the nominations for the 2024 Astra TV Awards have just been announced.

The awards are handed out by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, which includes critics, journalists, content creators and other creatives. This year's nominees include Selena Gomez, who's up for Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building; the show itself got 13 nods overall.

In the category of Best Documentary, the movie about the making of the 1985 charity single "We Are the World," The Greatest Night in Pop, is nominated, as is the doc In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon. Hulu's Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is up for best docuseries.

In the category of Best Variety Series or Special, Lady Gaga's Max concert film Chromatica Ball is nominated, along with the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, as well as the most recent telecasts of the Grammys, the Oscars, the Tonys and the SAG Awards.

The 2024 Astra TV Awards will stream live from Hollywood on Aug. 18 on the official Astra Awards YouTube channel.

