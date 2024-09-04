Katy Perry responds to criticism of Dr. Luke collab: "I understand that it started a lot of conversations"

Katy Perry has faced criticism over the fact that for her new album, 143, she chose to once again collaborate with producer Dr. Luke. He was behind many of her biggest hits, but since then has been accused by Kesha of sexual abuse, which he has denied. Her accusations led to a yearslong legal battle, which was finally settled last year. Katy responded to that criticism during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Noting that many fans were "really upset" and "expressed disappointment" that Dr. Luke was one of the producers of 143, host Alex Cooper asked Katy, "Why did you choose to work with him?"

“I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me,” Katy said. "The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience.”

Katy then shifted the conversation to how "Women's World" — co-written and produced by Dr. Luke — reflects how she feels empowered as a woman and a mother. She concluded, "So I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I've collaborated with from the past, from the Teenage Dream era. All of that."

Earlier in the interview, Katy talked about how, when it comes to men, her "love language" is helping around the house. "I don’t need a red Ferrari … I can buy a red Ferrari,” she yelled. “Just do the f****** dishes!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.