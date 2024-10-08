Josh Groban and Sheryl Crow to appear on NBC special 'Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry'

Josh Groban has never really tried his hand at country music, but we'll see how it goes when he's surrounded by it during an upcoming NBC holiday special.

The award-winning country group Little Big Town is hosting Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry on Dec. 16, and Josh is one of the special guests, along with Sheryl Crow, who lives in Nashville and has been sort of country adjacent for several years now.

The other guests on the show include "Speechless" duo Dan + Shay, gospel star Kirk Franklin, country star Kelsea Ballerini, actress Kate Hudson and alternative country artist Orville Peck.

The show will be filmed in front of a live audience at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, and feature all the guests performing "Christmas favorites and holiday classics," as well as "iconic duets and collaborations," according to NBC.

Of course, Josh is no stranger to Christmas music, having recorded one of the bestselling holiday albums of all time, Noël, which came out in October 2007 and became the bestselling album of the year. It's gone on to sell more than 6 million copies.

