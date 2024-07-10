Jon Bon Jovi's mom Carol Bongiovi dies at 83: "She will be greatly missed"

Condolences go out to Jon Bon Jovi and his family: His mother, Carol Bongiovi, passed away on July 9, three days short of her 84th birthday.

Mrs. Bongiovi, born Carol Sharkey, was born in Erie, Pennsylvania and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she met her husband, John Biongiovi, Sr. The couple moved to New Jersey, where their sons John Jr. -- later known as Jon Bon Jovi -- Anthony and Matthew were born. Described as an entrepreneur who operated several businesses, Carol also worked as a Playboy Bunny and founded the Bon Jovi fan club.

She's survived by her husband, John Sr., her three sons and daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren.

In a statement, Jon Bon Jovi said, "Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.